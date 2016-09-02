版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Steadymed files for offering of up to 13.1 mln ordinary shares

Sept 2 Steadymed Ltd

* Files for offering of up to 13.1 million shares of ordinary shares by selling securityholders - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1ajAV) Further company coverage:

