版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Intra-Cellular Therapies files for mixed shelf of up to $350 mln

Sept 2 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $350 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1aXOy) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐