BRIEF-Stonemor Partners says intends to restate certain financial statements

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 2 Stonemor Partners Lp
* Stonemor partners l.p. Announces intention to restate certain financial statements
* Intends to restate financial statements for fiscal years ended December 31, 2013 through 2015 and fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2016, june 30, 2016
* Determined that it incorrectly allocated net loss to general partner and its limited partners for referenced historical periods
* Restatement not expected to have any impact to net income (loss), total assets, total liabilities, total partner's capital, adjusted ebitda
* Restatement not expected to have any impact to distributable cash flow, or cash distributions for aforementioned periods. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.