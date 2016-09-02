版本:
2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:31 BJT

BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics files for common stock offering of up to 7.5 mln shares

Sept 2 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Files for common stock offering of up to 7.5 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholder aspire capital - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1blgi) Further company coverage:

