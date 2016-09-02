版本:
BRIEF-Opgen - Kevin Krenitsky resigns as president of company

Sept 2 Opgen Inc

* On August 31, 2016, Kevin Krenitsky, M.D. resigned as president of company effective immediately - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1d3y8) Further company coverage:

