2016年 9月 3日

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 mln - sec filing

Sept 2 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

