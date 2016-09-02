版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:18 BJT

BRIEF-Aqua Metals files for mixed shelf of upto $100 mln - sec filing

Sept 2 Aqua Metals Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

