公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Herbalife- Icahn reports open market purchase of 306,846 shares of co's common stock

Sept 2 Herbalife Ltd

* Carl Icahn reports open market purchase of 306,846 shares of co's common stock at average price of $60.39 per share on august 31 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

