版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Northwest Natural Gas says CFO resigned

Sept 2 Northwest Natural Gas

* On September 2, Gregory Hazelton, senior vp, cfo and treasurer, voluntarily resigned his officer positions with co

* On September 2, board appointed Brody Wilson as interim cfo and interim treasurer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐