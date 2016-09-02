版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Neonode syas files for sale of up to 12.94 mln shares

Sept 2 Neonode Inc

* Files for sale, of up to 12.94 million shares of co's common stock, including 7.9 million shares exercise of warrants, by certain selling stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

