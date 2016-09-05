版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 6日 星期二 00:17 BJT

BRIEF-Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP says GM settles 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases

Sept 5 Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP

* Hilliard Munoz Gonzales reports that GM settles the 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases

* Bob Hilliard announced two weeks before picking jury in BW trial no 5 GM agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed amount

* Bob Hilliard announced in addition, BW trial no 6, scheduled to begin Nov 4, 2016 was also settled for an undisclosed amount Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐