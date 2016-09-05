BRIEF-Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP says GM settles 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 5 Hilliard Muñoz Gonzales LLP
* Hilliard Munoz Gonzales reports that GM settles the 2 remaining national MDL bellwether cases
* Bob Hilliard announced two weeks before picking jury in BW trial no 5 GM agreed to settle the case for an undisclosed amount
* Bob Hilliard announced in addition, BW trial no 6, scheduled to begin Nov 4, 2016 was also settled for an undisclosed amount Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
