版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 6日 星期二 00:36 BJT

BRIEF-General Motors and plaintiffs settle two ignition switch MDL cases

Sept 5 General Motors Co

* Co and plaintiffs settle two ignition switch MDL cases

* Agreed to settle the last two federal bellwether cases scheduled for 2016; terms of the settlements will be confidential Further company coverage:

