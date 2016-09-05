版本:
BRIEF-IBJ Inc to likely lift annual dividend to around 6.50 yen per share for FY ending Dec - Nikkei

Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* IBJ Inc will likely lift its annual dividend to around 6.50 yen per share for fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei

* IBJ Inc is expected to earn 668 mln yen ($6.46 mln) in group net profit for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bRzM2U)

