BRIEF-Shimadzu, Indian company to jointly sell medical devices - Nikkei

Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Shimadzu Corp will partner with India's Trivitron Healthcare to sell screening devices for newborns in emerging markets starting this month - Nikkei

* Shimadzu's blood analyzers will be sold together with Trivitron's reagents in the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2c06hGk)

