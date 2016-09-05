BRIEF-Euronext raises 13.1 billion euros of follow-on equity in August

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 5 Euronext NV :
* August 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 4.84 billion euros ($5.40 billion) (-43.8 pct compared to August 2015)
* August activity on ETFs followed same trend with an average daily transaction value of 335 million euros, down by -54.9 pct compared to August 2015
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 158,599 contracts in august 2016 (-38.0 pct compared to August 2015)
* August average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased to 164,776 contracts (-44.7 pct compared to August 2015)
* In August 2016, average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by -31.2 pct compared to August 2015, with an average daily volume of 46,253 contracts
* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 496,772 contracts (-9.7 pct compared to end of August 2015)
* In August 13.1 billion euros of follow-on equity were raised, compared to 128 million euros in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2ceiHy9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8971 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
