BRIEF-Bayer confirms advanced negotiations with Monsanto concerning a proposed transaction

Sept 5 Bayer Ag :

* Confirms advanced negotiations with Monsanto concerning a proposed transaction

* There can be no assurance that the parties will enter into an agreement

* Co would be prepared to provide transaction consideration of $127.50 per Monsanto share only in connection with a negotiated transaction

* Key terms and conditions have not yet been agreed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

