BRIEF-GE issues 5.9 bln SEK recommended cash bid for Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam

* GE Sweden Holdings, a Swedish company within the GE Aviation operating unit and an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of General Electric Company, has today announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Arcam to tender all ordinary shares for a consideration consisting of SEK 285 in cash per Share, which corresponds to a total Offer value of 5,855,776,725 SEK

* Statement by the board of directors of Arcam in relation to the public offer by GE

* Says offer represents a premium of 53.23 per cent to closing price of SEK 186.00 per share on Nasdaq Stockholm on September 5, 2016

* Says board unanimously recommends Arcam shareholders to accept offer

* GE says does not intend to make any material changes for Arcam's employees, including their terms of employment and the locations of business.

* GE Group says believes Additive Manufacturing is the next step in GE Group's development as a Digital Industrial company, and Arcam is a respected player in the additive space as the inventor of EBM technology (Electron Beam Melting).