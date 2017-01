Sept 6 Williams Partners Lp

* Williams Partners announces process to explore monetization of Geismar Olefins facility

* Currently holds an approximate 88.5 percent undivided ownership interest in Geismar Olefins plant

* Process may result in a sale or a long-term, fee-for-service tolling agreement

* If process results in a sale, Williams Partners would expect to use a portion of proceeds to reduce debt