版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 6日 星期二 14:06 BJT

BRIEF-Aegon CFO Darryl Button to leave company

Sept 6 Aegon NV :

* Announces that chief financial officer Darryl Button will leave company on Dec. 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

