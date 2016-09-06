版本:
BRIEF-Agellan Commercial REIT announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility

Sept 6 Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust

* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility in Sarasota, Florida

* Deal for US$52.5 million

* Says expects to finance acquisition with proceeds from its recently completed public unit offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

