Sept 6 (Reuters) -

* Apple Pay heads to Japan with help from Sony's contactless tech - Nikkei

* Apple will team with Felica Networks to make iPhone compatible with technology, likely by adding a feature letting it communicate with Felica Readers - Nikkei

* Apple Pay likely will not launch in Japan until next year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2bRjuG0)