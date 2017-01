Sept 6 Mckesson Corp

* Received a request for additional information and documentary material from u.s. Doj pursuant to hart-scott-rodino antitrust improvements act

* Request from doj in connection with entry into a contribution and sale agreement, by and among mckesson, change healthcare, inc.

* Request from doj in connection with entry into a contribution and sale agreement, by and among mckesson, change healthcare, inc.

* Both mckesson and change healthcare continue to expect transaction to be completed in first half of calendar year 2017