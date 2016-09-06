BRIEF-Primeline says China Oilfield Services has commenced arbitration proceedings against co's unit

Sept 6 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc
* China Oilfield Services Limited has commenced arbitration
proceedings against co's Unit Primeline Energy Operations
International
* Amount claimed by COSL in COSL arbitration against PEOIL
is rmb119 million, or about cad $22.8 million
* Arbitration in relation to a claim for payment under
previously announced turnkey drilling contract dated August 14,
2015 between COSL and PEOIL
* Total amount outstanding and due from Zhejiang Gas as of
end of August under gas sales contract is estimated to be rmb
435 million
* Drilling contract relates to two wells drilled by COSL for
peoil as operator in block 33/07 in late 2015.
