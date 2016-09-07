BRIEF-Dorma+Kaba FY result after tax down at CHF 117.2 million

Sept 7 Dorma Kaba Holding AG :
* FY pro forma consolidated sales currency-adjusted up 2.6 percent to 2,302.6 million Swiss
francs ($2.38 billion), result after tax 117.2 million francs (reported: 104.7 million francs)
versus 186.6 million francs year ago
* Proposing the distribution of an unchanged ordinary dividend of 12.00 francs per share for
the 2015/2016 financial year
* Expects to record organic growth of around 3 percent in the 2016/2017, to increase EBITDA
on a comparable basis
* Confirming its mid-term targets
($1 = 0.9688 Swiss francs)
