BRIEF-Rowan companies reduces FY 2016 capex guidance to $140 mln-$150 mln

Sept 7 Rowan Companies Plc :
* On September 2, received notice of a termination for
convenience from ConocoPhillips regarding Rowan Gorilla Vi
* Customer stated efficiency gains throughout its plug and
abandonment program will result in early completion of program
by year end 2016
* Says reduced its full-year 2016 capital expenditure
guidance to a range of $140 million to $150 million
* Says 2017 capital expenditures are expected to decline to
approximately $100 million
* Also reported one-well commitment from Perenco UK Limited
for Rowan Gorilla VII at an undisclosed day rate below $100,000
* Is reducing its full-year 2016 contract drilling expense
guidance to a range of $775 million to $785 million
* Expects to complete asset impairment evaluation which may
result in non-cash pre-tax impairment charge in range of $35
-$45 million for Q3
* As of September 6, 2016, company had approximately $1.0
billion in cash and its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility
remains undrawn
* Says charge for Q3 related to five of the company's older
jack-up rigs
* ConocoPhillips contract provides for termination rate of
$250,000 per day for remaining term of contract through March
2018
