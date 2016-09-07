BRIEF-Biolinerx announces collaboration to investigate combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab

Sept 7 BioLine RX Ltd :
* Announces clinical research collaboration to investigate
combination of BL-8040 with Atezolizumab in multiple oncology
indications
* Genentech will sponsor and conduct several Phase 1b trials
in multiple solid cancer indications.
* BioLine RX will sponsor and conduct a Phase 1b study in
acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients
* BioLine RX Ltd says upon completion of studies, both
parties will have option to expand collaboration to include a
pivotal registration study
* BioLine RX Ltd says additional details of collaboration
were not disclosed
* Bioline RX Ltd says phase 1b studies will evaluate
clinical response, safety and tolerability of combination of
therapies
