BRIEF-TEGNA says will spin-off Cars.com,creating two independent companies

Sept 7 Tegna Inc :
* Intends to spin-off Cars.com from TEGNA, creating two
independent publicly traded companies
* Announced that it is evaluating strategic alternatives for
careerbuilder
* Gracia Martore, president,CEO and a member of board of
directors of TEGNA, will retire upon closing of spin-off
* Planned spin-off expected to be tax-free to TEGNA
shareholders
* Alex Vetter to serve as CEO & president of cars.com
* Dave Lougee to become CEO & president of TEGNA
* 53% majority interest in careerbuilder will remain with
TEGNA
* Will temporarily suspend its share repurchase program
pending completion of spin-off
* Company's current debt will remain with TEGNA
* TEGNA expects to receive from Cars.com a one-time cash
dividend immediately prior to spin-off
