BRIEF-KGHM to mull takeovers only when oversees assets bring profits

Sept 7 KGHM :
* Polish copper producer KGHM will consider further
acquisitions only when profits at its current mining projects in
Canada and Chile are "satisfactory" the company's chief
executive officer said on Wednesday.
* The state-run, Poland-focused company tapped foreign
markets for the first time in 2011 when it bought Canada's
Quadra FNX for C$2.87 billion, the largest ever foreign
acquisition by a Polish company.
* This year KGHM reported writedowns of $1.3 billion on its
foreign assets due to falling metal prices, with the largest hit
coming from Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda.
