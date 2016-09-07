版本:
2016年 9月 7日

BRIEF-Evoke Pharma announces non-clinical pre-NDA meeting with FDA

Sept 7 Evoke Pharma

* Clinical pre-nda meeting with fda for gimoti

* Believes it now has information needed to complete sections of nda in manner that will be acceptable for fda's review of complete package

* Agreed that co will request to meet with fda again in near future to discuss clinical data that will comprise remaining sections of nda

