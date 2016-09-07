BRIEF-Evoke Pharma announces non-clinical pre-NDA meeting with FDA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 7 Evoke Pharma
* Clinical pre-nda meeting with fda for gimoti
* Believes it now has information needed to complete sections of nda in manner that will be acceptable for fda's review of complete package
* Agreed that co will request to meet with fda again in near future to discuss clinical data that will comprise remaining sections of nda
Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.