BRIEF-Intermedia Partners, Hemisphere Media announce liquidity options for Intermedia's limited partners

Sept 7 Intermedia Partners L.P.:
* Intermedia Partners and Hemisphere Media announce proposed
liquidity opportunity for Intermedia's limited partners
* Agreement regarding Intermedia's proposed plan to provide
liquidity options to its limited partners with respect to
securities of Hemisphere
* Leo Hindery and Peter Kern, co-managing partners of
Intermedia will remain on board of directors of Hemisphere
* Upon closing, two designees of Searchlight will join
Hemisphere's board of directors
* An independent committee of board of directors of
Hemisphere reviewed and negotiated transaction on behalf of
Hemisphere
* Transaction will not constitute change of control of
Hemisphere for FCC or any other purposes as high vote B shares
which remain in rollover SPV
