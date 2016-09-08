BRIEF-IGT signs a 13 year contract with Florida Lottery

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 International Game Technology PLC
* IGT signs contract with Florida Lottery to provide wide array of new lottery solutions and ongoing services for 13 years, through 2031
* Says contract is for an initial 10-year period
* Says will be providing production operations to Florida Lottery for an initial 13-year period
Says Florida Lottery simultaneously exercised first of its three available three-year renewal options
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system