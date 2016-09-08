版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 19:38 BJT

BRIEF-AMSURG'S unit acquires Ambulatory Anesthesia Associates inc and Genesis Anesthesia Services inc

Sept 8 Amsurg Corp

* Unit acquires Ambulatory Anesthesia Associates inc and Genesis Anesthesia Services inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

