版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 20:05 BJT

BRIEF-PPL expects to reiterate its FY forecast of earnings of $2.43 to $2.63

Sept 8 PPL Corp :

* PPL Corp says expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of reported earnings of $2.43 to $2.63 per share

* Expects to reiterate 2017 earnings forecast of $2.05 to $2.25 per share with a midpoint of $2.15 per share

* Ppl corp says expects to reiterate its 2016 forecast of ongoing earnings of $2.25 to $2.45 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2cfQsyu Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐