BRIEF-Corex receives final land use permit & commences Santana Heap-Leach construction

Sept 8 Corex Gold Corp

* Receives final land use permit, commences Santana Heap Leach construction

* Land use permit allows Corex to begin ground disturbance activities at Santana

* Upon receipt of permit it mobilized heavy equipment ,begun ground preparation of ts heap-leach pad allowing pilot testing of the deposit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

