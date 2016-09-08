BRIEF-Ford sees total cost of expanded field service action about $640 million

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Ford Motor Co
* Total cost of expanded field service action, which includes costs associated with field service action announced on August 4, is estimated to be about $640 million
* Total cost of expanded field service action will be recorded in Q3 2016 adjusted pre-tax results
* With the expanded field service action, now expect 2016 total co adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $10.2 billion
* Continue to expect total co adjusted pre-tax profit in Q3 of 2016 to be about 10% of full-year 2016 results
* Says total cost of expanded field service action will be incurred primarily by North America business unit
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system