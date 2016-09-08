版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-CGI Group George Schindler to become Chief Executive

Sept 8 CGI Group Inc

* George D. Schindler to become president and chief executive officer on October 1

* Says Schindler will succeed Michael E. Roach

* Says Michael E. Roach will retire from company on September 30, 2016, while remaining on CGI board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

