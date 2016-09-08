版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 21:02 BJT

BRIEF-Apigee enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Google

Sept 8 Apigee Corp

* Apigee enters definitive agreement to be acquired by Google

* Deal for for $17.40 per share in cash, for a total value of approximately $625 million

* Companies expect transaction to close by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

