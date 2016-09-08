版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-TMX Group says total financings raised in August 2016 decreased 5% from previous month

Sept 8 TMX Group Ltd

* Says total financings raised in August 2016 decreased 5% from previous month, and were up 362% compared to August 2015

* Says total number of financings in August 2016 was 43, compared with 66 in previous month and 23 in August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

