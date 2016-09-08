BRIEF-Dana to build new gear manufacturing facility in Europe

Sept 8 Dana Inc

* Dana to build new gear manufacturing facility in Europe

* Dana-says construction slated to begin in Q1 of 2017

* Dana-company plans to invest about $51(eur 46) million in new facility and expects to employ about 200 associates by 2020

* Dana-facility will produce spicer AdvanTEK hypoid or spiral bevel ring and pinion gear sets