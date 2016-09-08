BRIEF-Dana to build new gear manufacturing facility in Europe

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Dana Inc
* Dana to build new gear manufacturing facility in Europe
* Dana-says construction slated to begin in Q1 of 2017
* Dana-company plans to invest about $51(eur 46) million in new facility and expects to employ about 200 associates by 2020
* Dana-facility will produce spicer AdvanTEK hypoid or spiral bevel ring and pinion gear sets Source text for Eikon:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)