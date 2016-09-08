BRIEF-West Marine says now expects 2016 GAAP pre-tax profits to be in range of $9.0 mln to $11.0 mln

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 West Marine Inc
* Now Expects 2016 Gaap Pre Tax profits to be in range of $9.0 million to $11.0 million
* Fy net revenue is now expected to be flat to down slightly compared with last year with same store sales in range of flat to up 1%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $715.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2cwfPtM) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)