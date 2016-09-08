BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 mln private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corp

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 million private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corporation
* Says notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears
* Says intends to redeem an aggregate principal amount of hertz's 6.75% senior notes due 2019
* Notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by domestic subsidiaries of Hertz
* Netherlands unit expects to offer up to EUR 225 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes during week of September 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)