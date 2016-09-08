版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 mln private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corp

Sept 8 Hertz Global Holdings Inc

* Hertz Global Holdings announces proposed $500 million private offering of senior notes by the Hertz Corporation

* Says notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears

* Says intends to redeem an aggregate principal amount of hertz's 6.75% senior notes due 2019

* Notes are expected to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by domestic subsidiaries of Hertz

* Netherlands unit expects to offer up to EUR 225 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes during week of September 12, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐