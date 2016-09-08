BRIEF-Zenyatta Ventures to collaborate with concrete admixtures company Larisplast

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd
* Says signed a collaboration agreement with Larisplast ltd, an Israeli concrete admixtures business
* Co and Larisplast got grant funding from Canada-Israel industrial research and development foundation to test effect of adding graphene to concrete on pilot scale
* Upon successful completion of pilot plant testing, agreement contemplates formation of a new corp jointly owned by co, Larisplast
* Says joint corporation for purposes of marketing specialized admixture product from pilot testing globally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)