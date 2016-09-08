BRIEF-Performance Food Group Co for fiscal 2017, reaffirms adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 7% to 10%

Sept 8 Performance Food Group Co

* For fiscal 2017, PFG reaffirms adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 7% to 10%

* Reaffirms fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31% to 36% to $1.27 to $1.32

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S