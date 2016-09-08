BRIEF-Ford expands door latch safety recall in North America

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Ford Motor
* Ford Expands Door Latch Safety Recall In North America
* Identified One Reported Accident And Three Reported Injuries That May Be Related To The Door Latch Issue
* Expanding Previously Announced Safety Recall Regarding Door Latches To Include About 1.5 Million Additional Vehicles At Request Of NHTSA
* There Are 2.4 Million Vehicles Affected In Recall, Including 2 Million In U.S. And Federalized Territories, 233,034 In Canada And 61,363 In Mexico Source (ford.to/2bWjynV) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system