BRIEF-Ford expands door latch safety recall in North America

Sept 8 Ford Motor

* Ford Expands Door Latch Safety Recall In North America

* Identified One Reported Accident And Three Reported Injuries That May Be Related To The Door Latch Issue

* Expanding Previously Announced Safety Recall Regarding Door Latches To Include About 1.5 Million Additional Vehicles At Request Of NHTSA

* There Are 2.4 Million Vehicles Affected In Recall, Including 2 Million In U.S. And Federalized Territories, 233,034 In Canada And 61,363 In Mexico