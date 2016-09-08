BRIEF-Heron Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of HTX-011 in Hernia Repair at PAINWeek 2016

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Heron Therapeutics
* HTX-011 showed a statistically significant reduction in pain intensity through 48 hours post-surgery compared to placebo
* Says results from initial portions of co's phase 2 study of HTX-011 in patients undergoing inguinal hernia repair
* Says study evaluated efficacy and safety of three formulations of HTX-011 and two routes of administration into wound
* Says HTX-011 has been generally well tolerated in ongoing phase 2 program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)