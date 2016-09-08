版本:
BRIEF-MoSys announces listing transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Sept 8 MoSys Inc

* MoSys Inc announces listing transfer to Nasdaq capital market

* MoSys Inc says expects its stock to begin trading on Nasdaq capital market effective at start of trading on September 9

* MoSys Inc says stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under symbol "MOSY"

* Company's stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under symbol "MOSY."

