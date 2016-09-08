版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Niocorp receives jurisdictional determination approval from the US Army Corps of Engineers

Sept 8 Niocorp Developments Ltd

* Niocorp receives jurisdictional determination approval from the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Elk Creek project

* Says JD's findings clears path for project to proceed to next phase of planning and permitting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

