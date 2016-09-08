BRIEF-ICE Futures Europe announces changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract

BRIEF-Cbs Corp sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
Sept 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Europe announces changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract
* Proposed changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract, effective October 3, 2016, for July 2018 contract month onwards
* Says among changes are inclusion of pre-paid loading out charges in price of futures contract
* Says among changes are inclusion of pre-paid loading out charges in price of futures contract
* Says among changes are a shortening of period between notice and settlement to streamline delivery process
* DUNDEE CORP SAYS HAS SOLD 15.5 MILLION CLASS A SUBORDINATE VOTING SHARES OF DREAM UNLIMITED CORP AT A PRICE OF $6.85 PER SHARE
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f