BRIEF-ICE Futures Europe announces changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract

Sept 8 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* ICE Futures Europe announces changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract

* Proposed changes to ICE Robusta Coffee futures contract, effective October 3, 2016, for July 2018 contract month onwards

* Says among changes are inclusion of pre-paid loading out charges in price of futures contract

* Says among changes are a shortening of period between notice and settlement to streamline delivery process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
