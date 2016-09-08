版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 23:19 BJT

BRIEF-Vertellus Specialties says U.S. Bankruptcy Court approves anticipated sale of substantially all of Co's assets

Sept 8 Vertellus Specialties

* u.s. Bankruptcy court approved anticipated sale of substantially all of co's assets to existing term loan lenders

* Vertellus performance chemicals, sodium borohydride business, is also expected to operate as usual Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐