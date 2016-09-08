版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 8日 星期四 23:34 BJT

BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources annual meeting of stockholders adjourned to Sept. 15

Sept 8 Harvest Natural Resources Inc :

* Harvest Natural Resources annual meeting of stockholders adjourned to September 15, 2016

* Harvest Natural Resources Inc says annual meeting will reconvene on September 15, 2016

* Record date for stockholders entitled to vote at annual meeting remains August 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐